Arrested foreigners arrive in Khartoum: Reuters witness
#World News
April 28, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Arrested foreigners arrive in Khartoum: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Three foreigners whom Sudanese authorities arrested for illegally entering an oil-producing border area arrived at the military airport in Khartoum on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Sudan said it had arrested a Briton, a South African and a Norwegian in part of the disputed Heglig area, scene of recent fighting between Sudan and South Sudan. Sudan said they had been seen entering with a soldier from South Sudan.

The witness said two Western men and two African men arrived on a civilian plane at the airport.

One of the Western men was wearing a t-shirt that said “Norwegian People’s Aid. Mine Action South Africa,” the witness said.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Ireland

