South Sudan army denies arrested foreigners aiding its forces
#World News
April 28, 2012 / 4:53 PM / 5 years ago

South Sudan army denies arrested foreigners aiding its forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s army said that three foreigners arrested by Sudan near a disputed border area were not helping its forces, contrary to accusations by Khartoum.

“That is rubbish and just a lie,” the spokesman for South Sudan’s army (SPLA), Philip Aguer, said.

Aguer said SPLA sources in Bentiu, the capital of South Sudan’s Unity State, told him that a U.N. truck had got lost in the disputed border area and were “caught by the Sudanese Armed Forces”.

“The humanitarian truck ... should have been allowed free passage,” Aguer said.

(This story was refiled to clarify denial in headline that foreigners helping South Sudan forces)

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Ireland

