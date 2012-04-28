South Sudan army denies arrested foreigners aiding its forces

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s army said that three foreigners arrested by Sudan near a disputed border area were not helping its forces, contrary to accusations by Khartoum.

“That is rubbish and just a lie,” the spokesman for South Sudan’s army (SPLA), Philip Aguer, said.

Aguer said SPLA sources in Bentiu, the capital of South Sudan’s Unity State, told him that a U.N. truck had got lost in the disputed border area and were “caught by the Sudanese Armed Forces”.

“The humanitarian truck ... should have been allowed free passage,” Aguer said.

