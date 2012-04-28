Sudan army: arrested foreigners have military backgrounds

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Three foreigners arrested by Sudan’s army on Saturday had military backgrounds and were helping the South Sudanese army, an army spokesman said.

Sudan said it arrested a Briton, a Norwegian and a South African on Saturday for illegally entering the disputed Heglig border area, the scene of recent fighting between Sudan and South Sudan, with a soldier from South Sudan.

The three had been travelling in two cars that contained military equipment, he said.