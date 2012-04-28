FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. mission says 4 people taken to Khartoum
#World News
April 28, 2012 / 5:59 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. mission says 4 people taken to Khartoum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - The United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said on Saturday four people, including one U.N. staff member, had been taken to Khartoum.

Sudan said it had arrested a Norwegian, a Briton and a South African for illegally entering a disputed border area earlier on Saturday and accused them of helping the South Sudan army, a claim the South denied.

“Four people, including one U.N. staff member, were taken to Khartoum,” Josephine Guerrero, a spokeswoman for the mission, said.

Guerrero declined to give any further details.

(This story was officially corrected to say, four not five people were taken to Khartoum including one U.N. staff member)

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Louise Ireland

