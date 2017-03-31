U.N.'s Zeid says Jordan should not have hosted Sudan's Bashir

GENEVA (Reuters) - Jordan has broken its treaty obligations by hosting Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said in a statement on Friday.

"I very much regret that Jordan, a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, received the President of Sudan, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued. By doing so, it is failing the ICC and weakening the global struggle against impunity, and for justice," he said.