Sudan pipelines will not open for South's oil: Bashir
April 20, 2012 / 7:54 PM / in 5 years

Sudan pipelines will not open for South's oil: Bashir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Friday Sudan did not want fees from South Sudanese oil and threatened to keep Sudan’s oil pipelines closed to the South’s crude exports following fighting in a disputed border region.

“We don’t want fees from the oil of South Sudan and we will not open the pipeline. There is no oil from South Sudan that will pass through our pure land, so that not one dollar goes to these criminals,” Bashir told a rally in Khartoum attended by thousands of people.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Alison Williams

