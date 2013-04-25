FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan sentences security officers to jail in plot
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2013 / 8:43 PM / 4 years ago

Sudan sentences security officers to jail in plot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A Sudanese court sentenced six security officers to jail terms of up to eight years on Thursday for their role in an alleged coup attempt against President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, local media said, quoting the security services.

In November, Sudan arrested its former spy chief Salah Gosh and other senior military and security officers after foiling what the government said was a coup plot.

In the second verdict since the arrests, a security court handed down terms of between two and eight years to six officers, according of a statement of the security apparatus sent to local newspapers and obtained by Reuters.

All the officers were dismissed from the force, while another defendant was acquitted of the charges, the statement said. The officers can appeal the verdict.

Earlier this month, a military court sentenced nine army officers to up to five years for their role in the alleged plot. Gosh’s trial has yet to start.

Bashir has ruled Sudan for 23 years, weathering multiple armed rebellions, years of U.S. trade sanctions, an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court and the loss of most of the country’s oil with South Sudan’s 2011 secession.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.