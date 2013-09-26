Twenty-seven people killed in Sudan protests: medical source

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Twenty-seven people were killed in Wednesday’s protests in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a medical source said on Thursday.

“There were 27 people killed in the protests and their bodies are at the Omdurman hospital,” the source told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Relatives and medics told Reuters on Wednesday that at least six people were killed in the protests against fuel subsidy cuts. It was not clear if those were included in the Omdurman hospital figure.