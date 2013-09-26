FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty-seven people killed in Sudan protests: medical source
September 26, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Twenty-seven people killed in Sudan protests: medical source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Twenty-seven people were killed in Wednesday’s protests in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a medical source said on Thursday.

“There were 27 people killed in the protests and their bodies are at the Omdurman hospital,” the source told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Relatives and medics told Reuters on Wednesday that at least six people were killed in the protests against fuel subsidy cuts. It was not clear if those were included in the Omdurman hospital figure.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz in Beirut; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
