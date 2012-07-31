FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan police disperse protest in Darfur: witnesses
#World News
July 31, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Sudan police disperse protest in Darfur: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese police used teargas and batons to disperse more than 1,000 protesters in the city of Nyala in the country’s western Darfur region, witnesses told Reuters on Tuesday.

The protesters chanted “No, no to high prices” and “The people want to change the regime,” the witnesses said.

Arabic satellite news channel Al-Arabiya quoted medical sources as saying four people had been killed and 50 injured in the protests, but the report could not be immediately verified. There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese police.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz

