FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six killed during protest in Sudan's Darfur: official
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 31, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Six killed during protest in Sudan's Darfur: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Six protesters were killed during an anti-government protest in Sudan’s western Darfur region on Tuesday, a local government official said.

Police used teargas and batons to end a protest of more than 1,000 people in Nyala, Darfur’s biggest town, witnesses said.

“Police contained the protest ... Six people were killed. An investigation is under way to find out the reason,” said Buthina Mohamed Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the government of South Darfur to which Nyala belongs.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.