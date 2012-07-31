Six killed during protest in Sudan's Darfur: official

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Six protesters were killed during an anti-government protest in Sudan’s western Darfur region on Tuesday, a local government official said.

Police used teargas and batons to end a protest of more than 1,000 people in Nyala, Darfur’s biggest town, witnesses said.

“Police contained the protest ... Six people were killed. An investigation is under way to find out the reason,” said Buthina Mohamed Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the government of South Darfur to which Nyala belongs.