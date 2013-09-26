Sudan says Bashir's visa request still with U.S. embassy

Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands for the national anthem on arrival at Bole International airport for the 21st Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry denied on Thursday that President Omar Hassan al-Bashir had decided not to attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York and said his visa application was still pending, state media reported.

“The request for an entry visa for the president of the republic and the accompanying delegation to New York is still with the U.S. embassy in Khartoum,” state news agency SUNA reported, quoting the Foreign Ministry.

The report said the ministry renewed its call for the United States to “carry out its duty” as the country hosting the United Nations and issue the entry visa. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Bashir.