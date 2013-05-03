FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan police use teargas to end land protest
#World News
May 3, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Sudan police use teargas to end land protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese police used teargas and batons to break up a protest by around 400 people in Khartoum on Friday demanding the government grant them land to build homes, witnesses said.

Protesters blocked several roads in the east of the capital and hurled stones at police, witnesses said. They shouted slogans complaining the government had not honored a promise to allocate land for houses.

The police were not immediately available for comment.

Activists said the protest had been inspired by a demonstration in a Khartoum suburb last a week where people had called on the government to revoke the sale of land to Gulf Arab investors.

As in other African countries, Gulf Arab investors have been investing in farmland in Sudan, which struggles with an economic crisis, to secure food supplies. Critics say some investors take advantage of poor countries and farmers.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
