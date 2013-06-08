FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan police use teargas to break up protest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2013 / 2:24 AM / in 4 years

Sudan police use teargas to break up protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese police used teargas to break up an anti-government protest in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses said.

Some 150 people gathered near a mosque in the Omdurman suburb to protest against high inflation, shouting “the people want to overthrow the regime” and throwing stones at police, several witnesses told Reuters.

Among the protesters were residents from a region north of Khartoum displaced by a dam, who complained they had not been compensated for the loss of their homes.

Police, who dispersed the crowd, were not immediately available for comment.

Sudan has avoided an “Arab spring” of the type that unseated rulers in Egypt and Tunisia, but President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has faced small street protests and dissent from inside his ruling circles.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.