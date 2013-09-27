Sudan closes office of Sky News Arabia

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has closed the office of Abu Dhabi-based news channel Sky News Arabia, banned its correspondent from working and confiscated its equipment, the station said on Friday.
Authorities had given no reason, Sky said on its website. Al-Arabiya television, based in Dubai, had earlier said it had also been ordered to halt work in Sudan after the government had complained about its coverage of recent unrest.
Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus MacSwan