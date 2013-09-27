FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
#World News
September 27, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Sudan closes office of Sky News Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has closed the office of Abu Dhabi-based news channel Sky News Arabia, banned its correspondent from working and confiscated its equipment, the station said on Friday.

Authorities had given no reason, Sky said on its website. Al-Arabiya television, based in Dubai, had earlier said it had also been ordered to halt work in Sudan after the government had complained about its coverage of recent unrest.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus MacSwan

