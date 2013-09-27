FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan closes al-Arabiya bureau after complaining about protest coverage
#World News
September 27, 2013 / 4:04 PM / 4 years ago

Sudan closes al-Arabiya bureau after complaining about protest coverage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan closed the bureau of al-Arabiya television station after complaining about its coverage of anti-government protests, the Saudi-owned station said.

Authorities earlier summoned the Sudan correspondent to protest about its reports on recent unrest, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya said on its website. A source at the station said security agents had come to the Khartoum office and asked staff to leave.

Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus MacSwan

