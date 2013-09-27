Sudan closes al-Arabiya bureau after complaining about protest coverage

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan closed the bureau of al-Arabiya television station after complaining about its coverage of anti-government protests, the Saudi-owned station said.

Authorities earlier summoned the Sudan correspondent to protest about its reports on recent unrest, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya said on its website. A source at the station said security agents had come to the Khartoum office and asked staff to leave.

Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment.