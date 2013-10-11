FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudanese activists protest in central Khartoum
#World News
October 11, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

Sudanese activists protest in central Khartoum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Around 150 Sudanese pro-democracy activists and Islamists protested outside Khartoum’s Grand Mosque after Friday prayers in the latest of a wave of anti-government demonstrations.

Dozens of people have died in clashes between protesters and security forces since September 23, according to authorities. Amnesty International has said 210 protesters have been killed.

Authorities say they have arrested 700 people during the unrest, triggered by cuts to subsidies on cooking oil and fuel that doubled pump prices overnight.

Four children and four adults were convicted on Thursday of vandalism during anti-government protests.

On Friday demonstrators held banners reading “our revolution is peaceful”. Security forces surrounded the area but stayed away from the protesters.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Yasmine Saleh; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
