Tour bus bursts into flames after collision in Germany, many killed
BERLIN Many people were killed when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a truck on a motorway in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, the German government said.
KHARTOUM Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will travel to Russia next month, Khartoum authorities said on Monday, a rare overseas trip for a leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity.
Sudan's foreign ministry said Bashir was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.
The visit, scheduled for the second half of August, comes as Sudan awaits a decision by the United States on whether to lift a 20-year-old trade embargo and other major sanctions.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lisa Barrington)
BERLIN Many people were killed when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a truck on a motorway in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, the German government said.
BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping set off on a visit to Russia on Monday stressing the grave threat a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea poses to both Chinese and Russian interests.