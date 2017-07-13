FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Sudan to continue cooperation with U.S. despite sanctions: ministry
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpExclusive
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Politics
Massive copper mine tests Trump's push to slash regulation
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
Economy
Fed nominee has history of benefiting from bailouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 12:26 PM / an hour ago

Sudan to continue cooperation with U.S. despite sanctions: ministry

1 Min Read

Sudan's President Omar Ahmed al-Bashir looks on during Sudan's Saudi Air Force show during the final training exercise between the Saudi Air Force and Sudanese Air Forces at Merowe Airport in Merowe, Northern State, Sudan April 9, 2017.Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said on Thursday it would continue bilateral cooperation with the United States, including on intelligence-sharing, despite Khartoum's decision to halt the work of a committee formed to negotiate relief from U.S. sanctions.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday froze the work of the committee, which was formed with the United States, after Washington postponed for three months a decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions against Sudan. They were imposed partly over concern about human rights.

"We continue to cooperate with the United States at the bilateral level between our institutions, for example, between the intelligence services or the foreign ministries," Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.