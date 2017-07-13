Sudan to continue cooperation with U.S. despite sanctions: ministry

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said on Thursday it would continue bilateral cooperation with the United States, including on intelligence-sharing, despite Khartoum's decision to halt the work of a committee formed to negotiate relief from U.S. sanctions.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday froze the work of the committee, which was formed with the United States, after Washington postponed for three months a decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions against Sudan. They were imposed partly over concern about human rights.

"We continue to cooperate with the United States at the bilateral level between our institutions, for example, between the intelligence services or the foreign ministries," Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters.