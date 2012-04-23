Sudan bombs South Sudan border area, kills 3: witnesses

OUTSIDE BENTIU, South Sudan (Reuters) - Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan on Monday, killing three people near a southern oil town, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field.

A Reuters reporters at the scene, outside the oil town of Bentiu, said he saw a fighter aircraft drop two bombs near a river bridge between Bentiu and the neighboring town of Rubkona.

“I can see market stalls burning in Rubkona in the background and the body of a small child burning,” he said.

Mac Paul, deputy head of South Sudan’s military intelligence, said two Sudanese MiG-29 planes had dropped four bombs in the area. “This is a serious escalation and violation of the territory of South Sudan. It’s a clear provocation,” Paul said.