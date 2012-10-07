FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan to reopen border with South Sudan: state media
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2012 / 6:07 PM / 5 years ago

Sudan to reopen border with South Sudan: state media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will reopen its border crossings with South Sudan after the former civil war foes reached a security deal last month, Sudanese state media said on Sunday.

Cross-border trade between the two countries largely stopped ahead of South Sudan’s secession from Sudan last year, severing historic supply routes for food, fuel and consumer goods.

The halt stoked double-digit inflation in the South as traders in border states and elsewhere began to rely on goods trucked in from Kenya and Uganda at a premium.

Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir announced “the opening of the border and the land and river passages” with South Sudan, state radio said in a text message sent to mobile phones.

The two countries broke apart in July last year under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war, but remained embroiled in disputes over oil, contested areas along the border and other issues.

Under international pressure, the countries agreed last month to secure their shared border. The deal paved the way for the landlocked South to resume oil exports, which it shut down in January in a row with Khartoum over fees.

Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Will Waterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.