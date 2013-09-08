South Sudanese airline starts flying to Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A commercial airline in South Sudan on Sunday began to operate flights to long-time foe Sudan, state media said, in a new sign of a thaw between the African neighbors.

Last week, at a summit of presidents, Sudan dropped its threat to stop oil exports from its landlocked neighbor, opening a new chapter in rocky bilateral ties. Oil is the lifeline for both.

Both leaders also agreed to revive trade across the border, which mostly came to a halt last year when tensions over disputed territory and oil fees escalated.

South Supreme Airlines, one of the few airlines in the new African nation, started flights from Juba to Khartoum on Sunday, Sudanese state news agency SUNA said.

Two Sudanese airlines already fly to Juba.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 under a 2005 peace deal which ended decades of civil war. Both countries yet have to sort the ownership of several disputed border regions.