Sudan's Bashir, in Juba, says will normalize ties with South Sudan

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (R) welcomes his Sudan counterpart Omar Hassan al-Bashir outside his Presidential office in Juba April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

JUBA (Reuters) - Sudan and South Sudan will normalize ties and start cross-border cooperation, Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Friday during his first visit to the long-time foe since southern secession in 2011.

“This visit shows the start of cooperation based on a normalization of relations between the two countries,” Bashir said in a speech in the capital Juba.

South Sudan’s Salva Kiir said he had agreed with Bashir to continue a dialogue to solve all outstanding conflicts between the African neighbors.