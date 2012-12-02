FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan: could restart oil by year-end after Sudan talks
December 2, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

South Sudan: could restart oil by year-end after Sudan talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - South Sudan could resume oil exports through Sudan by the end of the year, the South’s chief negotiator Pagan Amum said on Sunday, after meeting with Sudan’s defense minister and other officials in Khartoum.

“By the end of this year it is possible to load the first ship of oil, especially after the agreement in the meetings today and yesterday,” Amum told reporters.

“Implementation will begin in the coming days,” he added.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Dale Hudson

