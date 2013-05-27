Bashir threatens to close pipeline in row with South Sudan

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will close “forever” an oil pipeline carrying oil exports from South Sudan if Juba supports rebels operating on Sudanese soil, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said Monday.

“I now give our brothers in South Sudan a last, last warning that we will shut down the oil pipeline forever if they give any support to the traitors in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile,” Bashir said on state television, referring to insurgents operating in three Sudanese regions.