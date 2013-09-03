FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudan will continue to allow passage of South Sudan's oil exports
September 3, 2013 / 2:05 PM / in 4 years

Sudan will continue to allow passage of South Sudan's oil exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will continue to allow South Sudan to export its oil through northern pipelines and Port Sudan port, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Tuesday.

“The agreements we signed call for the transport of South Sudan’s oil through Sudan’s facilities and ports,” Bashir said at a meeting with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir.

Sudan had threatened to close the two export pipelines with the landlocked South unless Juba gave up support for rebels operating across the shared border. Juba denies the allegation.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams

