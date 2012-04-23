UN condemns Sudan's bombing of South, calls for peace

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned Sudan’s bombardment of a market in the capital of South Sudan’s oil-producing Unity State on Monday and urged Khartoum to stop fighting.

“The Secretary-General condemns the aerial bombardment on South Sudan by Sudanese Armed Forces and calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all hostilities immediately,” Ban’s press office said in a statement.

“(Ban) reiterates that there can be no military solution to the disputes between Sudan and South Sudan,” it said.