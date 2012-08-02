Timeline: Sudan and South Sudan could face sanctions

(Reuters) - Here is a look at events in Sudan and South Sudan since the 2005 peace accord which ended more than two decades of civil war between rebels in the south of Sudan and the government in Khartoum in the mostly Muslim, Arabic-speaking north.

January 9, 2005 - Southern rebel leader John Garang and chief government negotiator Vice President Ali Osman Mohamed Taha sign a comprehensive peace agreement ending the civil war. The agreement shares oil revenues between the north and south, sets up a coalition government and promises elections. The south is granted a 2011 referendum on possible secession.

July 9, 2005 - Garang is sworn in as first vice-president of Sudan. Three weeks later he is killed in a helicopter crash. Days of riots follow, killing 100 people. Salva Kiir, the last surviving founding member of the south’s dominant Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), is sworn in as first vice president on August 11. Sudan’s new power-sharing government is announced in Khartoum in September.

December 29, 2009 - Sudan’s National Congress Party (NCP) and the SPLM pass a referendum law outlining the terms of the planned vote on southern independence, ending months of wrangling.

January 9, 2011 - Millions of jubilant southern Sudanese vote to split from the north in their secession referendum. A separate promised referendum on whether the disputed Abyei region should also join the south does not take place.

July 9, 2011 - Kiir, standing next to his old foe, Sudan’s President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, is sworn in as president of South Sudan, formally declaring independence from Sudan.

January 23, 2012 - South Sudan starts shutting down oil production and accuses Sudan of seizing $815 million worth of crude, escalating an increasingly bitter row over oil revenues.

February 10, 2012 - Sudan and South Sudan sign a security agreement which aims to defuse tensions over oil payments. Both countries have failed to agree on how much the landlocked South should pay to transport its oil through Sudan.

March 26, 2012 - Bashir suspends plans to fly to South Sudan to meet Kiir, after the South’s forces occupy the oil-producing area of Heglig, parts of which are claimed by both countries.

April 19, 2012 - Bashir threatens war against South Sudan, vowing to teach his new neighbor a “final lesson by force” after it seizes Heglig. Two days later South Sudan withdraws and accuses its neighbor of bombing its troops as they pull out.

July 14, 2012 - The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan hold their first talks since April, raising hopes for a negotiated settlement of oil and border disputes before an August 2 U.N. Security Council deadline.

July 26, 2012 - Sudan and South Sudan resume talks to end the oil dispute for the first time since border fighting in April. Five days later Bashir turns down an invitation from the African Union to meet Kiir on August 1, to move forward stalled talks to end hostilities. The two countries face a possible threat of sanctions from the U.N. Security Council if they do not resolve their disputes By August 2. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)