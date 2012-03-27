FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls for restraint in Sudan, South Sudan clash
March 27, 2012 / 7:39 PM / in 6 years

White House calls for restraint in Sudan, South Sudan clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about fighting along the border of Sudan and South Sudan and calls for both sides to exercise great restraint, the White House said on Tuesday.

Sudan’s army has been fighting South Sudan’s armed forces for a second day on the Sudanese side of their shared border.

“The United States is alarmed by the fighting in Southern Kordofan, Sudan, and along a disputed area of the border between Sudan and South Sudan. Both sides must exert the greatest restraint in this situation,” the White House said in a statement.

“Only through direct contact and negotiations over fundamental issues of security and border management in Southern Kordofan, Blue Nile and Abyei can Sudan and South Sudan avoid further fighting, achieve vitally needed economic cooperation, and coexist in peace,” the statement said.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

