FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Khartoum says rebels based in South Sudan caused oil pipeline blast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Khartoum says rebels based in South Sudan caused oil pipeline blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sudanese Army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid speaks during a news conference in Khartoum May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said that rebels based in South Sudan had attacked a pipeline in its Diffra oil field on Wednesday, causing an explosion and fire that lasted for several hours.

Army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid said on Thursday the pipeline, which runs to the Heglig processing facilityEB, was being repaired to restore the flow of oil.

Diffra is in the disputed Abyei territory claimed by both countries, but Sudan has been operating it since South Sudan seceded in 2011.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.