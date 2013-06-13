Khartoum says rebels based in South Sudan caused oil pipeline blast

Sudanese Army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid speaks during a news conference in Khartoum May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan said that rebels based in South Sudan had attacked a pipeline in its Diffra oil field on Wednesday, causing an explosion and fire that lasted for several hours.

Army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid said on Thursday the pipeline, which runs to the Heglig processing facilityEB, was being repaired to restore the flow of oil.

Diffra is in the disputed Abyei territory claimed by both countries, but Sudan has been operating it since South Sudan seceded in 2011.