FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sudan halts S.Sudan talks after fresh border fighting
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 11, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

Sudan halts S.Sudan talks after fresh border fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has stopped all talks with South Sudan on ending a row over oil payments and other disputes after new fighting broke out in the oil-producing border area, Sudan’s state radio said on Wednesday.

Khartoum would immediately withdraw its negotiating team from talks sponsored by the African Union in Addis Ababa and also order a general army mobilization, the radio said. It gave no further details.

Sudan earlier accused Juba of having attacked the disputed Heglig border area where Sudan controls a large oil field vital to its economy. South Sudan said its army had acted in self defence after being attacked by Sudanese forces from Heglig.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.