Sudan says no talks until South pulls out of Heglig

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will not negotiate with South Sudan until the southern nation withdraws its forces from the oil-producing Heglig region, state media quoted Sudan’s president as saying on Sunday.

“Sudan reiterated its stated and fixed position that it will not negotiate with South Sudan unless it withdraws its forces from the Heglig region,” state news agency SUNA reported, citing President Omar Hassan al-Bashir after he met Egypt’s foreign minister in Khartoum.