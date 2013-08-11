Tribal clashes kill 111 in Sudan's Darfur: tribal sources

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - More than 100 people have been killed since Friday in Sudan’s strife-torn Darfur region in clashes between two tribes over land, tribal sources said on Sunday.

Tribal sources said thousands of members of the Rezeigat tribe attacked their Maaliya rivals in a bid to seize territory.

“Clashes took place on Saturday and Friday which resulted in the deaths of 41 from our side and 90 wounded,” Aydam Abu Bakr, a leader of the Rezeigat tribe, said by telephone. He said 70 people on the Maaliya side were also killed.

Arab tribes, many of which were armed by Khartoum to end an insurgency by mainly non-Arab rebels in Darfur, have turned their guns against each other in a surge of violence over resources.

Law and order has collapsed across the arid region since the rebels took up arms against the Arab government in Khartoum in 2003, accusing it of neglecting Darfur.

More than 500 people were killed in clashes between two Arab tribes fighting for control of a gold mine in North Darfur in January and February.