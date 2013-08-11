FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tribal clashes kill 111 in Sudan's Darfur: tribal sources
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Tribal clashes kill 111 in Sudan's Darfur: tribal sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - More than 100 people have been killed since Friday in Sudan’s strife-torn Darfur region in clashes between two tribes over land, tribal sources said on Sunday.

Tribal sources said thousands of members of the Rezeigat tribe attacked their Maaliya rivals in a bid to seize territory.

“Clashes took place on Saturday and Friday which resulted in the deaths of 41 from our side and 90 wounded,” Aydam Abu Bakr, a leader of the Rezeigat tribe, said by telephone. He said 70 people on the Maaliya side were also killed.

Arab tribes, many of which were armed by Khartoum to end an insurgency by mainly non-Arab rebels in Darfur, have turned their guns against each other in a surge of violence over resources.

Law and order has collapsed across the arid region since the rebels took up arms against the Arab government in Khartoum in 2003, accusing it of neglecting Darfur.

More than 500 people were killed in clashes between two Arab tribes fighting for control of a gold mine in North Darfur in January and February.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelazi; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.