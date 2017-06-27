KHARTOUM Sudan hopes the revival of President Donald Trump's travel ban on its citizens and those of five other Muslim-majority states will not affect the planned lifting of U.S. economic sanctions next month, a Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived parts of a temporary travel ban on nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who lack strong ties with the United States but want to enter the country.

"We hope that this ban decision will not affect next month's decision to lift U.S. economic sanctions, especially because Sudan has completed all the roadmap requirements that were asked of it," Foreign Ministry official Abdelghany Naeem told Reuters.

The roadmap's conditions included cooperating with Washington in fighting terrorism, halting interferance in South Sudan's affairs and allowing humanitarian aid to safely reach to conflict zones in the region.

In January, the outgoing Obama administration gave Sudan 180 days to improve its human rights record and resolve its political and military conflicts before Washington lifts some major economic sanctions stepped up in 2006 for what it said was complicity in violence in Sudan's Darfur region.

"We support the United States' right to protect its national security, but we insist that Sudanese citizens do not pose any dangers to American security," Naeem said.

