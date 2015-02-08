FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Sudanese aid workers killed: government official
February 8, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Three Sudanese aid workers killed: government official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Three Sudanese aid workers with the Sudanese Red Crescent were killed in the war-torn Blue Nile state on Sunday, an official at a government humanitarian body said.

“Three ... Sudanese Red Crescent Society aid workers were killed in Blue Nile state ... while returning from the town of Kurmuk after finishing a task related to the distribution of humanitarian aid in the region,” Ahmed Mohamed Adam, head of the Humanitarian Affairs Commission, said in a statement.

He did not say how they were killed but alluded to armed movements in the region in an apparent reference to the rebels there.

“The commission condemns targeting the aid workers and calls on the armed movements to respect international humanitarian law and the principle of the protection of aid workers,” Adam added.

Sudan has faced a rebellion in Darfur since 2003 and a separate but related insurgency in Blue Nile and South Kordofan since the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

The rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North is active in South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

The latest round of negotiations between the rebel movement and the government in Addis Ababa collapsed last December.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
