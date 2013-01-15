FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez to sign $1.14 billion Polish waste generation contract
January 15, 2013 / 7:55 AM / 5 years ago

Suez to sign $1.14 billion Polish waste generation contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste company Suez Environnement (SEVI.PA) is set to announce an 850 million euro ($1.14 billion) contract in Poland to generate power from trash incineration, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the contract, Suez will build an incinerator in Poznan and run it for 25 years, sharing the construction costs with the Marguerite fund, an energy and infrastructure fund backed by European state banks.

Suez Environnement officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but the Marguerite fund announced plans for the waste incineration plant last week, without providing the 850 million euro figure.

The steam generated from the incinerator will feed into the city’s heating system, which is operated by Veolia (VIE.PA) unit Dalkia.

($1=0.7482 euros)

Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Mike Nesbit

