Suedzucker says being sued for damages in cartel case

STUTTGART (Reuters) - Suedzucker, Europe’s largest sugar refiner, said it was being sued for damages by at least two companies for having participated in a price rigging cartel.

A spokesman for the German company said on Friday that cases had been pending since February 2014, two of them with a court in the city of Mannheim, declining to provide details about damages being sought.

In February last year, Germany’s Suedzucker was fined almost 200 million euros ($213 million) by Germany’s antitrust authorities for past collusion with other sugar producers.

($1 = 0.9370 euros)