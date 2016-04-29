Fifth time in a row, Wilmar strikes with ICE sugar purchase

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd scooped up about 422,000 tonnes of sugar against the raw sugar contract on ICE that expired on Friday, traders said, marking a fifth straight cash purchase through the contract for the Singapore agribusiness.

The 8,309 lots of sugar against the May contract on ICE Futures U.S., worth $150 million based on Friday’s closing prices, was expected from Brazil and Argentina, three U.S. traders said.

That marked the smallest delivery against a May contract since 2010, according to exchange data compiled by Reuters, and was largely in line with expectations.

Wilmar International could not be reached immediately for comment due to the late hour in Singapore. The exchange was due to publish official data on Monday.

The firm has become a regular buyer of sugar through the futures exchange since making its first in March 2013. Wilmar scooped up a record delivery a year ago.

“It’s as expected,” said a U.S. broker on the deal.“ It means there is still sugar out there. A (supply) deficit is looming, but somewhere out in the future.”

The May contract on ICE vaulted 5.5 percent to finish at 16.16 cents per lb on Friday, a discount of 0.16 cent to the July contract as buying in the front-month outpaced buying further out in the curve in the final day of trade.