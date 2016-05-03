FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmar scoops up small ICE May delivery in 5th straight purchase
May 3, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

Wilmar scoops up small ICE May delivery in 5th straight purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck and a tractor harvest sugar cane in a field at Pakchong district in Ratchaburi province, Thailand March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd scooped up about 422,000 tonnes, or 8,309 lots, of sugar against the May contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired on Friday, according to exchange data published on Monday and traders.

The sugar was from Argentina and Brazil, ICE Futures U.S. data showed, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.

The sugar, worth $150 million, was due to be delivered to SG Americas Securities LLC, ICE data showed. SG Americas was said by traders to be acting on behalf of Wilmar.

This marks a fifth straight purchase against the contract for the Singapore agribusiness. Neither Wilmar or SG Americas responded immediately to requests for comment.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
