FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sulzer buys caulk gun maker to boost access to U.S. market
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Sulzer buys caulk gun maker to boost access to U.S. market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss industrial company Sulzer is buying British caulk gun maker PC Cox as it seeks to boost access to U.S. customers who include auto repair shops, do-it-yourself home repair enthusiasts and construction companies.

Sulzer said in a statement on Tuesday that PC Cox has an enterprise value of about 22 million Swiss francs ($22.9 million). It gave no purchase price.

Sulzer is adding PC Cox to its Mixpac business, whose products include battery-powered dispensing guns used for sealing toilets, fastening construction materials and making watertight repairs on automobiles. It also makes specialized dispensers for the health care industry.

A Sulzer spokesman said the acquisition, which includes PC Cox’s manufacturing facilities near East Lansing, Michigan, boosts the Swiss company’s access to U.S. customers.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.