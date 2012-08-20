FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sumitomo to buy Australian unit of dough maker Yarrows: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 20, 2012 / 8:16 PM / in 5 years

Sumitomo to buy Australian unit of dough maker Yarrows: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) is to acquire the Australian unit of New Zealand’s frozen bread dough maker Yarrows for 4 billion yen ($50.40 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Sumitomo, along with Singapore flour miller Prima, will buy Yarrow’s plants in Sydney and Perth. Sumitomo and Prima will invest 40 percent each in their joint venture.

Yarrows controls more than 90 percent of the frozen dough market in Australia, the paper said.

Through the acquisition, Sumitomo plans to expand sales to major customers in the United States such as sandwich restaurant operator Subway, Nikkei said.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.