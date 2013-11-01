Traders confront change: shale boom, regulation

President and CEO of Vitol Group Ian Taylor participates in a question and answer session during the Oil & Money conference in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Global energy markets are going through the early stages of a once-in-a-generation supply spike as fracking in the United States releases unexpectedly abundant volumes of oil and gas.

Producer and consumer countries, energy companies and trading houses are trying to calculate what the fracking revolution means for the price of oil and gas in the years ahead.

But hydraulic fracturing is only one of many challenges facing forecasters in the global energy industry.

The political fallout from the 2011 Arab Spring still resonates across the oil-producing countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

Libyan oil output has neared a standstill this month, and sanctions-bound Iran could see output rise or fall sharply, depending on its nuclear negotiations with the West.

Executives from some of the world’s biggest trading houses -Vitol, Glencore (GLEN.L), Gunvor, Mercuria, Olam (OLAM.SI) and Freepoint Commodities - will provide their views on the outlook for energy markets and trading at the Reuters’ Global Commodities Summit this week.

“The big challenge for all the global arbitrage distribution companies - because this is what we really are - is how to grow over the next 10 years and how to hopefully convince the regulators, the politicians and the public that we have a role to play in distributing oil and gas around the world,” Ian Taylor, chief executive officer and president of top global oil trader Vitol, said last month.

The U.S. shale oil revolution has changed global trade flows rapidly, sending China to the top of the league of world oil importers far faster than expected.

Most trading houses started as oil traders but have expanded in recent years into markets such a metals, grains and gas trading as they became more liquid.

Meanwhile, Wall Street banks, an important feature of the energy trading landscape over the past 20 years, have been forced to retreat by regulators, opening the door for trading houses to take a larger market share.

“The serious point is liquidity - if you don’t have this type of banks, if you don’t have market participants adding liquidity, in the end it doesn’t do the consumer any service at all,” Alex Beard, the head of oil trading at commodity giant Glencore, said last month.

On the demand side, investment in renewables and a drive for energy efficiency appear to have capped oil consumption in the West.

The European refining sector, particularly hard hit, has entered a new phase of closures and run cuts after a brief respite.

“We keep being tempted by all the assets that the majors keep offering at lower and lower prices, which is probably a mistake, because there is a reason why they are so cheep,” Vitol’s Taylor said last month.

Oil majors are facing their own challenges. Some industry insiders say that just as the traders are becoming producers, so the producers will have to become traders.

“In the near future, we predict commodity producers will need to embrace the same sophisticated trading and optimization practices developed by independent commodity traders in order to remain competitive,” consultants Oliver Wyman said in a study.

“This means selling their commodities through long-term contracts, but also more proactively trading the commodities they produce and selling them through a wider variety of channels,” according to the study. One of its three authors is Graham Sharp, co-founder of trader Trafigura.

The head of trading at Italian major Eni (ENI.MI), Marco Alvera, will also speak at the Summit. His trading desk is fast emerging from the shadows of established peers as it begins to rival oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (RDSa.L) in some of their favorite markets.