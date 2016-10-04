Sarepta Therapeutics Inc licensed the European rights for Summit Therapeutics Plc's lead Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug, less than a month after winning U.S. approval for its treatment for the fatal muscle-wasting disease.

Shares of Summit nearly doubled in value to trade at 252.78 pence on the London Stock Exchange, set for their best day since 2009. Sarepta's shares were up about 1 percent at $61.60 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The deal gives Sarepta rights in Europe, Turkey and the Commonwealth of Independent States to Summit's utrophin modulator pipeline, including its lead experimental drug, ezutromid.

Sarepta and Summit will share all research and development costs, the companies said.

If successfully developed, the deal would allow Sarepta access to an additional 20 percent of DMD patients outside the United States, Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay wrote in a note.

Ezutromid could act as a foundational therapy applicable to all DMD patients, he added.

Sarepta's drug — the first to secure the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat DMD — targets patients with a form of the disease who are amenable to what is known as exon 51 skipping.

The subset includes about 13 percent of all DMD patients, or some 1,300-1,900 patients in the United States.

Milton Park, Oxfordshire-based Summit, which has already submitted a marketing application for ezutromid to the FDA, retains commercialization rights in all other countries.

Summit will get $40 million up front and is eligible to receive up to $522 million in milestone payments.

DMD is believed to be caused by a lack of dystrophin, a protein needed to keep muscles healthy. Sarepta's Exondys 51 is designed to increase the production of dystrophin.

The disease typically emerges in boyhood, causing weakness in the arms and legs and eventually the lungs and heart. Patients frequently die in their 20s or 30s, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Utrophin is a protein with function similar to dystrophin and is found in fetal and regenerating muscle.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)