FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hypermarket firm Sun Art Retail's first-half profit falls 2.7 percent
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Hypermarket firm Sun Art Retail's first-half profit falls 2.7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer pushes a shopping cart at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing, China, November 9, 2015.Kim Kyung-Hoon - RTS692Y

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (6808.HK) posted a 2.7 percent fall in first-half profit on Wednesday, as China's top hypermarket operator faced intense competition from fast growing e-commerce platforms.

The joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA [AUCH.UL] said net profit was 1.43 billion yuan ($211.11 million) in January to June, down from 1.47 billion yuan profit in the first half of 2015.

Sun Art's first-quarter profit was 1.03 billion yuan.

"The competitive environment of retail industry is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce while retail market consolidation is still challenging," it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) in the mainland, saw first-half turnover rising to 52.9 billion yuan from 50.7 billion yuan a year earlier. Gross profit margin increased 0.3 percentage points to 22.8 percent.

Same-store sales fell 0.3 percent during the first half, compared with a 3.4 percent decline a year ago. It opened 12 new stores during the period, bringing its total to 421.

In February, it said it would scale back on new store openings in the mainland this year as it grapples with a challenging retail environment, while it expects a greater contribution to sales from e-commerce.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Meg Shen; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.