FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sun Life posts lower profit, says 2015 on track
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 11, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Sun Life posts lower profit, says 2015 on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Sun Life Financial sign is seen outside of their building before their annual general meeting for shareholders in Toronto May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, but the Canadian insurer said it was on track to exceed its 2015 earnings target.

Sun Life reported net income of C$502 million ($398.10 million), or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of C$550 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The company said its reported net income from continuing operations was 81 Canadian cents per share, while its underlying net income on the same basis was 59 Canadian cents.

Chief Executive Dean Connor said in a statement the fourth quarter was “challenging” but that Sun Life was “on track to exceed our 2015 earnings objective.”

The insurer said assets under management rose 15 percent from a year earlier to end 2014 at a record C$734.4 billion.

($1 = 1.2610 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Grant McCool and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.