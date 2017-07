Chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Wang Jianlin, Chairman of Sunac China Holdings Ltd. Sun Hongbin and Chairman of R&F Properties Li Silian attend a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Beijing, China July 19, 2017.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares in Guangzhou R&F Properties (2777.HK) and Sunac China (1918.HK) were set to jump on Thursday after a deal with Dalian Wanda Group was restructured.

R&F shares in Hong Kong were set to open up 9.1 percent, while Sunac were set to climb 6.4 percent.

Wanda reworked a deal to sell assets to just Sunac after banks scrutinized their credit risk by bringing in Guangzhou R&F.