FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Suncor says exploration well non-commercial, to take C$105 million hit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 21, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Suncor says exploration well non-commercial, to take C$105 million hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Suncor Energy head office is pictured in Calgary, Alberta June 17, 2009.Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc said the first exploration well of a joint venture in the Shelburne basin, south of Nova Scotia, was non-commercial and it would take a related charge of about C$105 million ($80 million) in the current quarter.

The Shelburne Basin deepwater exploration project is a joint venture between Shell Canada Ltd, ConocoPhillips Canada East Coast Partnership and Suncor.

Shell owns 50 percent, ConocoPhillips 30 percent and Suncor 20 percent of the project.

Shell, which operates the project, began drilling the first well in October.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.