FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Suncor resolves tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 6, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 9 months ago

Suncor resolves tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016.Chris Helgren - RTSSZQT

(Reuters) - Suncor Energy, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Monday that it had resolved a dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over its income tax treatment from 2007.

The Tax Court of Canada's decision closes the dispute between CRA and Suncor over the company's income tax treatment of realized losses in 2007 on the settlement of certain derivative contracts, Suncor said in a statement.

Suncor also said that it will take steps to get back the $657 million it had given to CRA and the provinces of Quebec and Ontario for the dispute.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.