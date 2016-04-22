FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunEdison plans to keep investments in Latam solar market
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 22, 2016 / 6:26 PM / a year ago

SunEdison plans to keep investments in Latam solar market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of SunEdison is shown in Belmont, California April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Noah Berger

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - U.S. renewable energy company SunEdison Inc hopes to maintain its investments in Latin America’s solar energy market despite filing for bankruptcy on Thursday, a senior executive said on Friday.

The investments are viewed as long-term and should not be affected, the company’s vice president for the region, Carlos Barrera, said in an interview. SunEdison plans to participate in new energy auctions in Brazil although it does not rule out selling some assets, he said.

The company plans to go ahead with installing 120 megawatts worth of power plants in the Brazilian state of Bahia but is in discussions over the future of a 160-megawatt joint venture with Brazil’s Renova Energia SA , he said.

“If someone made a proposal we would be open to hearing it... but we have not made any decision at the moment to sell projects in the country,” Barrera said, calling Latin America one of SunEdison’s two or three most important business units.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Caroline Stauffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.