FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunEdison settles with shareholders of Latin America Power
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 4, 2016 / 12:40 PM / in 2 years

SunEdison settles with shareholders of Latin America Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Solar company SunEdison Inc SUNE.N said on Friday it settled disputes related to the termination of a deal to buy Latin America Power Holding, which owns wind and hydropower projects in Chile and Peru.

SunEdison and its holding company, SunEdison Holdings Corp, agreed to pay $28.5 million to shareholders of Latin America Power.

The settlement will terminate an arbitration proceeding and a restraining order against SunEdison and its yieldco TerraForm Power Inc (TERP.O).

The solar company said last month that a U.S. court restrained the company and TerraForm Power from making any unusual asset transfers until a hearing in a lawsuit brought on by investors of Latin American Power.

SunEdison terminated a deal to buy Latin American Power in October - five months after agreeing to acquire the company.

The settlement also allows the dismissal of action filed against the three companies in a New York court by shareholders of Latin America Power.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.